A year of happier living set to benefit Northamptonshire residents’ mental health

By Emily Leather
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub has received funding to promote the '10 Keys to Happier Living' across the county through local care providers, community groups, schools, and faith organizations.

Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub is run by a group of dedicated volunteers who have now received funding to promote Action for Happiness  resources and the  10 Keys to Happier Living.

The ‘Year of Happier Living’ will see this funding used to promote the resources  across Northamptonshire  through  the Integrated Care partners, community groups, schools and faith communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Action for Happiness  is an international social movement with the mission of creating a happier, more compassionate society focusing on taking personal action for our own wellbeing and in the community around us.

Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub - Community of Practice EventAction for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub - Community of Practice Event
Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub - Community of Practice Event

"The Action for Happiness hub in Northamptonshire is a brilliant example of how a group of local volunteers can have a real impact on people's lives. The funding they have secured for the 'Year of Happier Living' will help many more people in Northamptonshire access evidence-based tools and resources that will support their happiness and mental health and help them make a difference in the happiness and mental health of the people around them. We know happiness has a social ripple effect; if we experience people building a happier, kinder world, we are more likely to feel happier and pass it on by taking positive action ourselves. So, this initiative has the potential to ripple out and make a real difference in Northamptonshire." Mark Williamson, CEO Action for Happiness

The 10 Keys for Happier Living are for everyone to  try out and develop personal daily actions to help us all function and feel better.

The GREAT DREAM, Action for Happiness Northants Hub resources  and courses provide a framework and tools to help develop daily habits. It is especially relevant for those people who are troubled with mental health problems and helping to support their recovery journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are pleased to be working with local partners in the Northamptonshire Mental Health, Learning Disability and Autism Collaborative who are funding this excellent initiative. The ‘Year of Happier Living’ will help increase access to evidence-based tools to support people with their mental wellbeing, enabling them to access the support they need. Together, we’re committed to working with partners across the county to provide our communities with the tools they need to thrive.” Councillor Matt  Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC

“It is really important that we all give as much importance to mental health as we do to physical health. Both mental and physical health are interwoven with each other, as mental ill health is associated with increased chances of physical illness. Also, those with poor physical health or long-term health conditions are unfortunately more likely to suffer from poor mental health. I am delighted these resources are to be made available so that our residents can make use of them to support their happiness and mental health.” Councillor Gill Mercer, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing

Promoting wellbeing is relevant for all ages and communities, the desire for happiness for ourselves and those we love and care for is universal.

Positive mental health has good evidence of improving our immune system, our performance at work, our relationships and creating safer more compassionate communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub is working with local partners and communities to increase their engagement with the Action for Happiness resources and courses to build “Happier, Kinder communities Together” across Northamptonshire.

Related topics:Northamptonshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice