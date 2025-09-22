A taste of nostalgia: Care home residents rediscover the joy of chocolate rice crispy cakes

The air at Elm Bank care home in Kettering was filled with the sweet aroma of melted chocolate and the cheerful sound of rustling wrappers. Residents gathered around a large table, and busily engaged in a beloved activity; making chocolate rice crispy cakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The simple, no-bake treat, a staple of childhood parties and school bake sales for generations, proved to be more than just an afternoon activity. As residents stirred the mixture, their faces lit up with shared memories, as conversations flowed easily of times past.

The seemingly simple activity holds a profound importance in a care home setting. Beyond the sensory pleasure of taste and smell, tasks like making chocolate rice crispy cakes offer a unique form of reminiscence therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said: “It was a wonderful simple activity that allowed for our residents to connect with their personal history, triggering memories and fostering sense of identity. Activities like these is a powerful way of combating feelings of isolation and it celebrates the rich tapestry of life.

A taste of nostalgia at Elm Bank care home in Kettering.

"It is a beautiful reminder that the simplest things can often bring the greatest joy, and that memories we cherish are as sweet as the treat that help us relive them.”

General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “We really like to ensure that we offer a whole host of activities within our beautiful home, and that residents get to enjoy all life’s simple pleasures, it is not always about lavish activities it is about what the activity means to our residents and the benefit it creates. Everyone certainly enjoyed eating the creations at the end.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.