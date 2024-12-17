A successful year at Jobcentre plus as Work Coaches look forward to a busy 2025

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Corby and East Northamptonshire where the claimant count has been reduced for all those of working age (18 to 64) by 10%.

A particular success has been the 18 to 24 age group where the claimant count was reduced by 15% and also the 50plus age group’s register has been reduced by 2%

Reflecting on a successful year at the local jobcentres Julie Pritchard of the DWP Partnership team for Northamptonshire said:

“It’s been a busy, positive year at our jobcentre with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers.

We’ve built new partnerships with businesses, a great example of this is in Kettering where a Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event took place recently at Tresham College with our key partners and employers including Tresham and North Northants Council

We had 42 confirmed stands with 32 of them being employers, 2 volunteer organisations and the rest providers making sure there was something all.

All Work Coaches at Kettering JCP worked hard and kept every conversation “work focused”

Employer/Provider Feedback

Salvation Army – “Thank you, yes it was good to speak to some people I normally wouldn’t get the chance to! Thanks, Karlyne.

Home Instead - “Good afternoon, thank you for inviting us along yesterday to your recruitment event, we thoroughly enjoyed it. Please can you let me know of any future events then we could attend. Sarah Homewood, Home Instead East Northants”

Northants Police – “Please thank everyone for yesterday it went really well. We spoke to so many people, Rachel, Rachel Packman, Culture & Insight Positive Action Support Officer”

DWP - “Thanks both for inviting me along to yesterday’s fab event, it was really buzzy, and I feel that a lot of customers benefitted on the day. Anthony O’Driscoll, 50Plus Champion for Northamptonshire & Leicestershire.”

“Looking to the new year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care. Going forward we’ll be looking to expand our services to open up helping more people into fulfilling employment. Importantly job seeking parents on Universal Credit, can get extra financial help through increased childcare payments”.

Key messages for the East Midlands

· 2.447 million people in employment – up 11,000 on the quarter and up 60,000 on the year.

· The employment rate is 75.0% - down 0.3%pts on the quarter and up 1.4%pts on the year.

· 115,000 people are unemployed – down 10,000 on the quarter and down 10,000 on the year.

· The unemployment rate is 4.5%, down 0.4%pts on the quarter and down 0.5%pts on the year.

· 269,000 people are in non-working households.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said:

"Today’s figures are a stark reminder of the work that needs to be done.

“To get Britain growing again, we need to get Britain working again – so people have good jobs which pay decent wages and offer the chance to progress”

“Through our Get Britain Working Plan we will do just that – transforming Jobcentres, making sure every young person is earning or learning and properly joining up work, health and skills support to drive up employment and drive down poverty in every corner of our country.

“And from April, someone working full time on the minimum wage will be £1,400 better off, meaning more money in people’s pockets, delivering on the plan for change to improve living standards and make people better off.”

Increase in the claimant count

A DWP Spokesperson:

“Based on current inflation forecasts, a full-time worker’s annual gross pay on the National Living Wage is expected to be over £9,700 greater in real terms than it was in 1999, the year it was introduced”

“As more people move to Universal Credit from legacy benefits, we can expect a rise in the number of claimants.

“We are committed to reviewing Universal Credit so people receive the support they need, while our plan to get Britain working will help more people into work and spread opportunity and prosperity to everyone – wherever they live.”

Contributed by Northampton JobCentre