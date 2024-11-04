A successful second year of the CMA charity football tournament
This year, 10 teams competed in the tournament for a chance to put their team's name on the Charity Shield. However, last year the Bengal Ballers were the first team to enter their name and this year through the hard competition FC Legends managed to put their names on the Shield as the new 2024 champions.
For the first time, CMA have introduced 2 child teams Dynamites FC & FC Little Galaxy, which was tremendous to watch and allowed their parents to cheer them on and unite the youth to carry on the legacy forward.
Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Muslim Community) proudly admitted that 'this legacy must not stop, and clearly seeing the bright future of this community'.
He also said 'I hope to invite neighbouring towns such as : Kettering, Wellingborough, Northampton, etc.
To prove that we have amassed the abilities to compete with them'.
Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman) is also very thankful to all the guests, players and all the supporters including the media for helping them to create such an eventful tournament and help raise money for the refurbishment work on their local Mosque.
In conclusion, 6 Teams : Bengal Ballers, Bengal Tigers, Bengal Bloods, FC Legends, All Stars and Vipers FC. After they all faced eachother in the group stage 4 teams made it to the semi finals where FC Legends got past Bengal Ballers and All Stars got past Bengal Tigers in 2 chaotic penalty shootouts for the 2 teams to meet in the finals. With a goalless game FC Legends and All Stars had to face off in a penalty shootout to determine the winner where FC Legends became the new champions.
In the 3rd place playoffs, Bengal Ballers won the penalty shootout 2-1 against Bengal Tigers.
Trophy Winners :
FC Legends
Top Goalscorer:
Mahe Khan (Bengal Ballers) - 5 goals
Golden Glove:
Musa Chaudhury (FC Legends) - 6 Clean Sheets
(Last year Musa Chaudhury also won the Golden Glove award to make him the only one to win it in this competition).
Elderly Team:
Top Gunz FC 0-0 Superiors FC
Kid's Team:
Dynamites FC 3-0 Little Galaxy FC
Referees:
1. Shaykh Emran Ahmed (Principal of CMA)
2. Sufiur Rahman
3. Khairuzzanan Ali (Luku)
4. Abdul Ahad
Guest Attendance:
Md Suna Raja Chaudhury (Ex Chairman of CMA), Haji Samir Miah (Trustee), Solicitor P.S Chaudhury LL.B (Trustee), Mujibur Rahman Askir (Secretary), Abdul Khalique (Treasurer), Haji Fakar Uddin, Abdul Karim Noor, Cllr Mohammed Azizur Rahman, Salim Khan, Zakirhussen Abubakar, Anwar Khan, Alhaj Abul Boshor, Jainal Abdin and many others.
Final donation counting was done on Tuesday 29th October: £2012.26.