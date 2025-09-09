A morning of music and faith at Elm Bank Care Home

Seventh-day Adventist Church performing at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming the Seventh-day Adventist Church choir to their home who filled the air with beautiful sounds.

A group of children adults and children from the congregation visited the residents, providing a truly uplifting morning of songs and spiritual fellowship. The choirs beautiful voices brought smiles to every face, and the residents thoroughly enjoyed the heartfelt performance. The children in particular were a delight, their sweet voices adding a special touch to the event. Afterward, the children personally handed out beautiful, handcrafted cards and flowers to each resident. The cards made with care and creativity, served as a tangible reminder of the day’s warmth.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “The visit was a powerful reminder and an example of the importance of faith and spiritual activities within a care home setting. These moments of connection and joy are invaluable, providing not just entertainment but a deeper sense of peace and community. The Seventh-day Adventist Church’s generosity and compassion created a day that will be remembered by both residents and staff.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Handcrafted gifts from the children made residents smile.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.