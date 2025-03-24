A magical fun packed day: Local care home raises funds for Comic Relief

Residents and Staff of Elm Bank Care Home enjoying the amazing day dressed in red.

Staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering had a magical fun packed day raising money for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 21st.

Staff and residents at the home donned their red tops and got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause. The homes talented chefs created delicious cakes and biscuits holding a cake sale at the homes reception, this certainly went down well with staff and visitors making small donations for the perfectly baked treats. In the morning the residents were joined by the staff and pupils from Stone Lodge Therapeutic School who helped the activities co-ordinator in decorating cakes and biscuits with the dementia community residents. In the afternoon the home was entertained by Andy the Ace Magician, performing some delightful tricks that left the residents thinking.

Comic Relief spends the money raised by Red Nose Day to help people living tough lives across the UK and internationally. Since its launch 40 years ago, Red Nose Day has become a British institution when people across the country get together to raise money at their home, school and work, accompanied by an exciting night of TV on the BBC, full of comedy and entertainment to inspire the nation to give generously.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator at Elm Bank Care Home, said: “Taking part in Red Nose Day has been a huge amount of fun for our residents. It was great that Stone Lodge Therapeutic School and pupils joined our dementia community in decorating cakes and biscuit’s. The intergenerational activity provides great benefit to both the residents at the home as well as the pupils from the school. It was lovely also that we had a fun packed afternoon full of magic, we are very glad to be able to do our bit as a home to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

Elm Bank Care Home resident with teachers and pupils of Stone Lodge Therapeutic School decorating cakes and biscuits for Comic Relief.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.