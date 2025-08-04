A harmonious afternoon: Elm Bank's Community Dementia Café brings joy and connection
The highlight of the afternoon was a captivating performance by the Ukulele band, Happy Together. Their cheerful melodies and heartfelt songs had everyone tapping their feet and singing along, creating an atmosphere of shared joy. For many, the familiar tunes sparked memories and brought smiles to faces, proving once again the incredible therapeutic value of music for people living with dementia.
Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “The café is a warm welcoming place for individuals living with dementia and their families to connect with others facing similar experiences. This shared understanding can help combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, fostering a sense of belonging. The music from Happy Together served as a form of therapy, engaging with familiar songs can help stimulate memory and promote emotional well-being. The café also offers a much needed break to the caregivers as caring for a loved one with dementia can be very demanding”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
