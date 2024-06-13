7-year-old Isaac takes on a 145-mile virtual challenge for charity

7-year-old Isaac Yates from Kings Cliffe is part way through an epic fundraiser taking on the 145-mile Lord of the Rings Virtual Conqueror Challenge for palliative and bereavement support charity, Sue Ryder.

Isaac has been scooting, walking, biking, and jumping on the cross trainer to reach 145 miles and raise vital funds for the charity that runs Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough where his mum, Zoë, works as a Physiotherapist. Lord of the Rings fan, Isaac, started his challenge on 1 May and hopes to cross the virtual finish line by the end of the school summer holidays. Using a special app, the miles Isaac clocks up take him on a virtual tour through Middle-earth, with the promise of a medal when he reaches the end. Talking about why he decided to take on the challenge, Isaac said: “I wanted to help people that are dying and suffering. My mummy is a Physiotherapist at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and helps people with things like getting out of bed. “I love cycling so I have been enjoying that the most - once I went 12.5 miles per hour on my bike. I was cycling very fast. "As I move around the app it tells some of the Lord of the Rings story and they send you postcards when you reach certain points - I am nearly at Woody End in The Shire!” Isaac hoped to raise £145 - £1 for every mile – but has already exceeded his target and his fundraising total now stands at £235. Isaac’s mum Zoë Hopkinson said: “It all started when Isaac’s stepbrother, Eddie, took on a charity cycle ride last year and Isaac decided he wanted to do something too. We wanted to find something a little bit different and together we chose Sue Ryder as the charity to support. “Mainly it’s been friends and family who have sponsored Isaac, but we also had a couple of anonymous donations, which is lovely. My colleagues have been supportive too. “I am really proud of Isaac. I see first-hand how the money people like Isaac raise supports people we care for, so I am delighted he has been able to help,” she added. Melissa Gray, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to Isaac for taking on this incredible challenge – what a fantastic achievement! We know with his confidence and determination he will make it to the end. “The funds raised will mean that we can continue to be there for people when it matters supporting them through the most difficult times of their lives.” To donate to Isaac’s fundraiser visit his JustGiving page here. If you feel inspired to use your skills to support Sue Ryder, get in touch with the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall fundraising team on 01733 225 999 or email: [email protected]