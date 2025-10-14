20 brave abseilers scale new heights for EnFold autism charity
The event was more than a thrill-seeking adventure. It was a bold statement in a world where autistic individuals and their families often face years-long waiting lists, isolation, and a lack of basic services. EnFold steps into that gap, building confidence, life skills, and preventing crisis and hospitalisation through community-rooted care.
One participant shared: “I’ve used both sides of EnFold and they are such a fantastic charity that I want to pay something back. In a world of no services and endless waiting times stretching for years, we need charities like these to survive. I know how rubbish it can feel from personal experience to not have help, to watch everyone else’s child meet milestones, interact, eat properly, act age appropriately… while you’re just trying to cope with everyday life and fight for your child’s basic rights.”
The abseil raised vital funds to support EnFold’s autism support service, and social groups that operate across Northamptonshire. Every descent down the tower was a metaphor for the uphill battles families face, and the hope that EnFold brings.
Want to support the cause? Donate here: Diane Johnson is fundraising for En-Fold Autism support
Every contribution, no matter how small, helps EnFold continue its mission, and makes the “mental torture” of abseiling feel just a little more worthwhile.