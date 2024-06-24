103 year old resident enjoys an amazing violin room concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted to have live violin concerts performed just for them in their own rooms. One resident Doris who is 103 years old was very pleased, and it certainly touched all.

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, not only can it transport us to a different place, it provides a feeling of warmth. The residents were thrilled to have experienced the sound of the violin, played exceptionally by Jon Spinner. Jon went from room to room, delivering a unique experience for each resident, the delight on the faces of the residents was just clear to see. Residents were lost in the moment, listening intently to each note, transported for a moment in to complete happiness. Doris a resident who is 103 years old, was very moved with the opportunity Jon to come and play for her.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: "it was lovely of Jon to come to the home and perform his violin concert to our residents within their own rooms. Jon has been to us and played for all our residents in the main lounge, but to go the extra mile and adapt his performance for individual rooms was just amazing. All of us here at the home would like to thank him for this, it has allowed for full inclusion and has given joy to our residents across the home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

103 year old resident Doris enjoying her unique room concert.