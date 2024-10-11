101 reasons to celebrate a ‘True Northamptonian Lady’
Betty is an amazing lady, a true native of Northampton having lived in the same house in Seymour Street where she was born, until June 2023. She spent all of her working life at the Co-op office in the town with the exception of the war years, where she played her part in women's branch of the British Army; The Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS).
Sadly, now living with impaired vision her resilience never wains, she, alongside her fellow resident, and best friend within the home; Mavis are always the first up and ready to take part in the many activities on offer within the home.
Rosalyn James, General Manager of Barchester Collingtree Park added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable women as she reaches this amazing milestone. Betty is a beautiful lady, full of spirit who brightens our home on a daily basis.”
