101 reasons to celebrate a ‘True Northamptonian Lady’

The residents and staff at Collingtree Park care home in Northampton had the absolute pleasure in celebrating resident; Florence Davis, better known at ‘Betty’ 101st birthday. On her return from a lovely lunch with friends, Betty invited everyone to join her in the homes' Bluebell lounge for afternoon tea and a slice of her delicious homemade cake!

Betty is an amazing lady, a true native of Northampton having lived in the same house in Seymour Street where she was born, until June 2023. She spent all of her working life at the Co-op office in the town with the exception of the war years, where she played her part in women's branch of the British Army; The Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS).

Sadly, now living with impaired vision her resilience never wains, she, alongside her fellow resident, and best friend within the home; Mavis are always the first up and ready to take part in the many activities on offer within the home.

Rosalyn James, General Manager of Barchester Collingtree Park added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable women as she reaches this amazing milestone. Betty is a beautiful lady, full of spirit who brightens our home on a daily basis.”

Happy 101st Birthday 'Betty'

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.