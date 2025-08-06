Yusen Logistics UK charging forward with Nissan

Yusen Logistics UK leading the way on carbon neutrality within the logistics sector.

Back in 2022, the idea was formed to establish a consortium focused on exploring ways to reduce CO₂ emissions within the logistics sector. Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK (NMUK) approached Yusen Logistics to support their vision and join a partnership aimed at transforming the existing logistics solution from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs).

This initiative required a new way of thinking, to develop a charging infrastructure that could accommodate a wide geographical area, while also reimagining route planning to minimise disruption caused by charging downtime.

Fast forward 36 months Yusen Logistics has become the first haulier to deliver production parts directly into the Sunderland plant via eHGV, covering a total route trip of 703 kilometres, and providing a real-life testing of the solution before going live with the end-to-end scheme, which will deploy 10 eHGVs.

Mike Poppit, Regional General Manager, Yusen Logistics UK Ray Blackham, Regional General Manager, Yusen Logistics UK Steve Hickinbotham, Global Head of Automotive Industry Vertical, Yusen Logistics

The Yusen Logistics (UK) warehouse in Derby, which is 100,000 sq ft and supports pallet and bulk storage, can also now accommodate 183 trailers and now has the capacity to charge three eHGVs at any one time.

At the Yusen Logistics Leeds site, which measures 51,000 sq ft and serves as a cross dock for Nissan with 70 trailer spaces, has also installed three 360kw and seven 43kw eHGV charging bays, allowing the site to charge 10 eHGVs. The average charger speed is 250kwh with an average time to charge being 2.5 hours to full capacity.

The project is part of Electric Freightway, funded by the UK Government through Innovate UK, and the trial runs from September 2025 to September 2030. Yusen Logistics UK and NUMK’s charging station will support a fleet of 25 trucks with a charging capacity of up to 360kW, saving around 1,500 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

The trucks will collect parts from Nissan’s UK supply base, from the Midlands to Port of Tyne which equates to more than 2.4 million kilometres travelled per year, fully electrified, saving 1,500 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

Dave Reynolds, Leeds Class 1 Driver, Yusen Logistics UK

Lilian Greenwood, UK Government Minister for the Future of Roads said: “We’re working closely with the road freight sector to slash transport emissions, and our £200 million zero emission HGV programme is helping businesses across the country to power the electrification of its fleets.

“It’s great to see Nissan taking advantage of our scheme which is supporting high paid jobs and putting money in the pockets of working people – all part of delivering our Plan for Change.’

Daniel Kunkel, CEO, GRIDSERVE, said: “The decarbonisation of transport logistics is much stronger and reaches far wider when done in partnership.

“This is why, as leaders of the Electric Freightway consortium, we are so pleased to support this UK first with Nissan and their haulage partners. Depot charging is critical for the electrification of HGVs, going hand in hand with future public infrastructure developments.

“As a first shared usage site, this location is leading the way in sustainable freight logistics.”

Sam Clarke, Commercial Lead, GRIDSERVEsaid: “We are pleased to see Yusen Logistics (UK) join other GRIDSERVE Electric Freightway consortium members in developing a strong network of eHGV charging depots. These locations are critical infrastructure that enable the decarbonisation of freight transport across the UK. The sites at Derby & Leeds strengthens charging in the region as well as reduces carbon emissions by supporting the replacement of diesel trucks with eHGVs. As a member of the Electric Freightway consortium, (company name) is working together with industry leaders to create a cohesive charging network, including both depot and public charging sites, that accelerates transport electrification.”

Ray Blackham, Regional General Manager, Yusen Logistics UK, said: “We at Yusen Logistics are proud to be part of this project, as it closely aligns with our company values. Our Leeds and Derby sites were selected for the trial due to their strategic importance in supporting our customer, Nissan. This initiative has been made possible through close collaboration with Nissan and reflects our shared commitment to sustainability.”

Dave Reynolds, Leeds Class 1 Driver, Yusen Logistics UK, said: “It has been exciting watching all the changes happen both at our Leeds site and at Nissan Plateau 4 ‘Charging Yard’.

“After we all completed familiarisation and driver conversion by the Volvo team at Crossroads Birstall, we talked about the usual ‘range anxiety’. Now I’ve had the opportunity to do several journeys in the vehicle, that worry has rapidly faded, with the planned charge stops on each route. The eVolvo is excellent and amazing to drive, I’m definitely looking forward to driving these more in the future.”

Yusen Logistics’ sustainability goals are further supported by its investment in a new Sustainable Distribution Centre (SDC), which opens its doors to customers in early 2026 and has already achieved BREEAM Outstanding rating for design. Solar panels located on the site will power the automation solution, which is a significant step towards enhancing operational efficiency and flexibility at the multiuser site. By automating site operations, Yusen Logistics aims to streamline processes and support their sustainability goals, demonstrating their commitment to environmental responsibility.

For information visit the Yusen Logistics website or telephone +44(0) 1604 748500