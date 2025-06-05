Your moment to shine: Northamptonshire communications company launches campaign to help businesses and charities win awards for doing good

The power of winning - Community Law were delighted to win Charity of the Year at the NNBN Awards

A new campaign designed to help UK businesses, charities and SMEs showcase their social impact and win awards has been launched by PR and marketing company Pilkington Communications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The communications agency, known for its work with charities, social enterprises and community-focused SMEs, has this month unveiled ‘Your Moment To Shine’ – a campaign aimed at helping purpose-led organisations enter and win UK-wide awards through expert support and practical guidance.

“Winning awards is not just about receiving a trophy or certificate,” explains Jessica Pilkington, founder of Pilkington Communications, which has UK offices in both Northamptonshire and Devon. “It’s a strategic asset that generates powerful, ongoing PR, builds lasting trust with customers, funders and stakeholders, and opens doors to new opportunities. Yet many businesses and organisations miss out because their submissions don’t fully communicate the true value and impact of their work – particularly the good they do in their communities and for their people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on years of award-winning experience, the Pilkington Communications campaign offers tailored advice on how to select the right award categories, meet entry criteria, demonstrate impact through data and storytelling, and maximise the long-term benefits of winning.

Helping organisations gain recognition for their values-led work is one of the company’s key services. Jessica herself won Businessperson of the Year at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in 2022 and at the SME Northamptonshire Awards in 2023. Pilkington Communications scooped Enterprising Business of the Year at the 2022 Chamber Awards and Business of the Year at the 2023 SME Awards.

Client successes include Northampton based Daniel Granger Hairdressing, which won gold at last year’s NNBN awards, and Northamptonshire Sport which took home Community Project of the Year in the Northampton Business Excellence Awards.

Gill Wallace, Marketing and Communications Manager at Northamptonshire Sport, said: “Jessica and the team supported our charity to be shortlisted as finalists for three local awards, and we went on to win one which was brilliant. For anyone looking to win local awards, we'd certainly recommend Pilkington Comms – the process was simple, and the team is supportive and friendly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Pilkington Communications client is Northamptonshire-based credit union Commsave, who won Employer of the Year at the UK SME National Awards 2023 – along with a host of other regional awards.

James Richards, Strategic Partnership Manager at Commsave, said: “Jessica and her team helped us showcase the strongest aspects of our work and prepared us thoroughly for judging panel presentations.

“We believe there is a lot of value for our organisation in taking part in these awards. They enable us to highlight our commitment to staff and community wellbeing, while also helping to boost internal morale and reinforce our external credibility with partners and stakeholders.”

Further afield, Pilkington Communications supported Luton-based creative content agency Clearhead, with a host of submissions, helping the company scoop Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and the Platinum Creative Award at the Hermes Creative Awards in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its Your Moment to Shine campaign, Pilkington Communications is sharing a series of awards-themed blogs on their newly branded Curiosity Corner, packed with practical tips to help organisations get closer to award success. Visit pilkington-comms.co.uk/curiosity-corner/?tag=awards to read and download.

To further support purpose-driven organisations, Jessica is offering up to 20 UK-based teams a free one-hour Curiosity Call in June or July 2025. During this session, you can ask questions, explore suitable award categories, and receive tailored strategic advice.

For ongoing support, organisations quoting ‘Your Moment To Shine’ will receive a 25% discount on Pilkington Communications’ award submission services – as long as these are booked before August 1st 2025.

To book a free awards Curiosity Call, visit calendly.com/jessicapilkington/pilkington