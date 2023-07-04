News you can trust since 1897
Yet another trophy for popular Harrington pub as they're crowned best in East Midlands

Congratulations!
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read

A popular Harrington pub has won yet another trophy after being crowned the best in the East Midlands.

The Tollemache Arms, known as The Tolly, picked up the regional prize at the 2023 National Pub and Bar Awards.

It was also named as the the Heineken UK sustainable pub of the year – meaning it has now picked up seven industry gongs in the past two weeks.

Tollemache Arms staff celebrate with their awardsTollemache Arms staff celebrate with their awards
Licensee Joe Buckley was delighted to pick up the awards at a ceremony in London.

He said: "It was amazing to win the awards and it’s a huge achievement to be recognised by our peers.

"They’re national awards and it’s full of legends.”

The Tolly won its place at the national finals after being crowned Northamptonshire’s pub of the year in April. They had previously won the regional title in 2021.

The Tollemache Arms, HarringtonThe Tollemache Arms, Harrington
The pub has introduced initiatives to increase sustainability including allotment trading, where those who grow vegetables locally can trade them for beer tokens.

They also have a farm shop, composting, an insect house and have changed their lighting to LED lights.

An extension to the pub called the Orchard Barn recently opened, which offers Mediterranean tapas with locally-sourced ingredients, and is proving to be popular.

Joe, who also lifted The British Institute of Innkeeping’s licensee of the year award with fellow publican Flo Pearce, said they’re now gunning for The Tolly to be crowned the UK’s best pub.

He said: "It’s always going to be the target for us and we would love to win that.”

This year’s UK pub of the year award went to The Running Horses in Mickleham, Surrey.

Related topics:East Midlands