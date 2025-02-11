XR8 Technology Services add new IT partnerships to its growing portfolio of vendors

XR8 Technology Services Ltd

Northampton based XR8 Technology Services is proud to announce its latest partnerships with two global technology leaders: Cisco and Zebra Technologies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting development reinforces XR8's commitment to supporting local businesses with access to world class IT solutions.

For Northamptonshire businesses, this means having a local point of contact for Cisco's renowned cybersecurity solutions, ensuring they can protect their valuable data and systems from increasingly sophisticated threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, companies in the region's vital manufacturing and logistics sectors will benefit significantly from XR8's partnership with Zebra Technologies. Access to Zebra's cutting edge equipment and services, coupled with XR8's local expertise, will drive efficiency and innovation in these key industries.

XR8 Technology Services Ltd

Reuben Leach, Business Operations Manager at XR8, commented:

“We understand the unique needs of businesses in Northamptonshire. By partnering with Cisco and Zebra, we're bringing global expertise and local knowledge together. These partnerships, alongside our existing relationships with Microsoft, HPE, Lenovo, NetApp, and VMware, allow us to provide tailored solutions for businesses of all sizes right here in our community.”

To contact XR8 please visit their website www.XR8.tech or email [email protected]