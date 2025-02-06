XCAM develops key hardware for Craft Prospect’s OPS-SAT VOLT satellite mission

Northampton-based XCAM has been working with Craft Prospect in their SALIENT project funded by the Centre for Earth Observation Instrumentation, to supply a CubeSat formfactor imaging system for the Context Imager. The Context Imager uses imagery provided by XCAM’s NuSCIS system for real-time decision-making in satellite operations. This capability has been developed and tested on the ground in the SALIENT project and is set for implementation in the OPS-SAT VOLT mission, led by Craft Prospect in an ESA funded programme.

For XCAM this will be the first flight of NuSCIS with a CMV4000 CMOS image sensor, paving the way for supply of the system for similar monitoring applications such as rendezvous and proximity operations, guidance and navigation, and situational awareness.

The NuSCIS, NewSpace Camera Imaging System, is a flexible and modular system designed to operate CCD and CMOS image sensors for a range of space applications in low Earth orbit. It is the second generation of space imaging systems following on from the very successful design of C3D for UKube-1 and work undertaken in the development of a space Particle Fall Out monitor for the European Space Agency.

Karen Holland, CEO of XCAM Ltd, said, “We’re seeing a strong interest in our NuSCIS solutions for future space missions, and the work with Craft Prospect funded by the CEOI has been very beneficial in accelerating the route to demonstration in the laboratory and in space.”

XCAM NuSCIS solution

Murray Ireland, Head of Engineering at Craft Prospect Ltd, said, “XCAM have a long and prestigious history in developing imaging systems for the small satellite industry. It has been an immensely valuable collaboration with them under this CEOI project, allowing us to benefit from the use of their NuSCIS imager in our next-generation Context Imager development. We look forward to seeing it in action on our OPS-SAT VOLT mission and working together to deliver the Context Imager and other systems for the small satellite market.”

Award-winning XCAM, designs and manufactures highly specialised complex digital camera systems for challenging scientific, industrial, environmental and space applications. They are one of only a few companies in the world to offer complete bespoke imaging sensor camera solutions. With over 25 years background in the scientific and industrial imaging market, XCAM have a worldwide reputation for their ability, reputation, expertise, and outstanding knowledge in their field.

Craft Prospect Ltd was founded in 2017 to address identified challenges and opportunities in the newspace industry, using state-of-the-art crossover technologies including AI and quantum cryptography. They have developed several products to deliver these technologies into space systems and combine these products with an experienced mission architecture and system engineering approach, allowing optimal and holistic use of these technologies in modern satellite missions.