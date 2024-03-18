World Options Northampton team expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of MBE Worldwide, World Options is the largest retail group of franchised shipping services companies in the UK. The World Options shipping portal allows business customers to compare quotes from the leading carriers, and to send and track shipments, with customer service provided by a dedicated account manager.

Northampton businessman Matt Patten launched a World Options franchise in May 2022, and is seeking to grow the business further, servicing businesses across the UK.

Welcoming Danielle to the company, he said: “We are very pleased to welcome Danielle aboard. She joins us at a great time. With the global economy becoming more connected and with the boom in ecommerce, the courier industry is a growing market so it’s a great sector to build a career in.

Matt Patten and Danielle Waterhouse World Options

“When shipping parcels worldwide, businesses can be confused by the number of options available and can often stick to one courier service, even though that might not be the best option for every package they send.

“World Options offers customers the opportunity to ship domestically and internationally with the likes of DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT and more. We help businesses choose the right option for every shipment, and our bulk-buying power means customers pay a competitive price for their shipping - cheaper than they could negotiate for themselves, whether that be for parcels, pallets, freight transport, documents or imports, either nationally or internationally.

On commencing her new role, Danielle said: “I am very excited to be joining the team at World Options. Many businesses find international shipping confusing. We ease the pain by providing one point of contact for the courier options we offer customers, and by providing customers proactive information on the status of their shipments to prevent minor issues turning into major problems.

“Matt and I commit to answering all phone calls within three rings, and World Options has extended service level agreements with all the main courier companies, so we can provide our target customers with more support than if they were dealing with shipping on their own. And of course, given the volume of business we are doing across our network – with all couriers, our customers not only receive excellent customer service but competitive pricing as well.”

World Options Holdings Ltd manages three brands in the UK; Mail Boxes Etc., PACK & SEND and World Options, providing ecommerce, fulfilment, shipping, virtual office, marketing and print solutions to SMEs and consumers. Companies within the group now maintain and support over 260 franchisees, generating combined annual revenues of £80m.

World Options Holdings is part of MBE Worldwide, which in 2022 served over one million business customers globally, generating Euro 1.3 billion of system-wide gross revenue through its network of over 3,150 business solution centres in 52 countries, and Euro 22 billion of gross merchandise value traded through its PrestaShop ecommerce solutions.