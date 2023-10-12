Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wills Consultants, based in Kettering, see first-hand the importance of workplace wellbeing and work hard to match their candidates with ideal working environments to suit their needs.

Some sickness is unavoidable and workers may find work difficult if they are suffering with an injury or emotional instability.

Latest data from the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD) found that workers took 7.8 sick days in the last 12 months, two days more than pre-pandemic.

Workplace culture will help improve absenteeism says recruitment agency

Rates of absence were analysed in more than 900 organisations.

The study, undertaken by CIPD in partnership with Simplyhealth, found that mental health issues were one of the primary causes of short-term absence, alongside minor illnesses and musculoskeletal injuries.

Director of Wills Consulting Nikki Wills said: “Mental health and wellbeing have never been more important in the workplace. Modern living can be very stressful, especially in the current climate with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We have seen employee wellbeing become a determining factor in the recruitment process over the past few years. Candidates are no longer satisfied with just competitive pay scales, they want an extensive employee benefits package which considers their wellbeing as well as their income.

“Companies need to shout about the health and wellbeing extras they are offering their staff in order to attract and retain talent.