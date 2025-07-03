Work starts on new development at Wellingborough's Leyland Trading Estate

Northern Trust Company Ltd has announced that work has officially started on a new development at its Leyland Trading Estate in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest phase will deliver an additional 20,375 sq ft of industrial space, arranged across 10 new units.

The new units, arranged in two terraced blocks, will range in size from 538 sq ft up to 3,294 sq ft and have been designed to suit a wide variety of business needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This development adds to the existing, diverse offering at Leyland Trading Estate, which currently comprises 211,544 sq ft across 96 individual units, with accommodation ranging from small workshops to larger warehouse units of up to 15,995 sq ft.

Chris Abbott, Estate & Maintenance Manager at Northern Trust (based at Leyland Trading Estate) is joined on site by Jim Moffat, Project Manager at Northern Trust

The new units will not only modernise the estate further but are also expected to generate new job opportunities locally and support the continued economic growth of the region.

This marks the latest step in the estate’s evolution, building on the success of the last new build phase completed in 2018, which saw strong demand and swift take-up from local businesses.

Mike Grindrod, director at Northern Trust Company Ltd, said: “We are delighted to see work commence on this next phase of development at Leyland

Trading Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has started on a new development at Wellingborough's Leyland Trading Estate - this is an indicative image of the new development

"The strong uptake from our 2018 scheme confirmed the demand for modern, flexible industrial space in this area.

"This next phase reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in our estates and the communities around them, creating space where businesses can thrive and grow.”

Caroline Jones, regional property manager for the Midlands at Northern Trust, added: “Our Midlands portfolio now extends to over 1.3 million sq ft across 32 estates and more than 830 units.

"Leyland Trading Estate remains one of our flagship locations, and this latest development reaffirms its importance within the Northern Trust portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a wide range of unit sizes on offer — from small workshops to larger warehouse units — the estate offers great flexibility to accommodate

businesses of all types and sizes.”

For more information on availability or to register interest in the new development, visit www.leylandtradingestate.co.uk, contact the Midlands team on 01543 478900 or email [email protected] to arrange a viewing.