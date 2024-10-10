Winvic’s talent development manager wins construction industry training board local hero award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winvic Construction Ltd’s Talent Development Manager, Kayleigh Merritt, who lives in Burton Latimer, has won a Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) Top 100 Influential Women in Construction Award.

Kayleigh scooped the Midlands Local Hero accolade – which recognises exceptional women that are working at an operational or site level in construction – and collected her trophy at the awards ceremony in Birmingham last week.

Kayleigh’s passion to drive more meaningful on-site interactions and her collaboration with colleges led her to devise the award-winning Winvic Enrichment Programme (WEP). Five days of on-site sessions – tailored to the students’ discipline – are delivered by the Winvic team and subcontractors to showcase roles, skillsets, technology and teach CV-writing and interview skills.

Students are benefitting from seeing more on-site activities, learning about the varied roles available and speaking to team members who can provide a greater depth of information. Student and tutor feedback is excellent and the WEP is inspiring the next generation of construction professionals and helping them to make informed career choices.

Winvic's Kayleigh Merritt with her CITB Top 100 Influential Women in Construction Award

Kayleigh works closely with the Winvic social value team to identify opportunities with schools and colleges that are located near projects. The whole team gets involved in presenting in schools and welcoming students to sites to learn about modern construction culture, site experiences and careers. Northampton-based Winvic’s focus on using the power of female role models has been successful in encouraging young women to consider a construction career and increasing female representation in the industry.

Talent Development Manager at Winvic, Kayleigh Merritt, commented: “I’m honoured to have won the Midlands Local Hero award, and I think what we’ve been able to achieve with the Winvic Enrichment Programme and hundreds of other educational outreach activities is very special. I’d like to dedicate this award to all the schools and colleges we collaborate with and the whole Winvic team because I couldn’t do my job without their support.”

Rebecca Schwarz, Head of HR and Training, added: “We see Kayleigh as a hero every day, so I’m delighted that she has been publicly recognised for her innovative and tenacious work to engage with young people and support them on their construction career journeys. We’re proud to always listen, learn and be flexible in our approach and this ensures students in local communities gain valuable on-site experiences. Congratulations, Kayleigh, this accolade is well deserved.”

Danny Clarke, Engagement Director, England at CITB, said: “Congratulations to our award winners and to all of those who were shortlisted for the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction. We are delighted to recognise the incredible women and allies who are driving real change in the construction industry.

“The award ceremony and Top 100 shortlist celebrate the women that work at every level within the sector and their phenomenal achievements, while inspiring others and encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in this field. We are proud to showcase those who are leading in our industry and hope to see even more applicants next year.”

