Where you can buy a real Christmas tree in Northamptonshire in 2021

This newspaper has put together the ultimate Christmas tree shopping guide for those residents who want a good quality real Christmas tree in their home this month.
Take the stress out of organising Christmas this year and make a day of it - there are plenty of locations in Northamptonshire running activities and events alongside their Christmas market.
Grab an afternoon tea at Beckworth Emporium, meet the reindeer at the Welford Christmas Tree Farm or even have elves deliver a tree to your house in Santa's sleigh if you choose to go to Chester House.
Is your Northamptonshire-based business selling real Christmas trees? Email [email protected] with a picture to be included in this guide.
Here are nine places where you can shop for real Christmas trees in Northamptonshire in 2021:
1. Welford Christmas Tree Farm
The Welford Christmas Tree Farm is open seven days a week from 9am to 6pm right up until Christmas Eve. They have around 60,000 trees in the ground as well as reindeer, Santa's Grotto, wreath decorating evenings, a tipi cafe, farm animals, an Elf on the Shelf hunt and activities for children. There is no shortage of things to do for the whole family. Address: Portly Ford Farm, Northampton Road, Welford, NN6 6JF.
2. Bell Plantation Garden Centre and Cafe - Towcester
Based in Towcester, Bell Plantation Garden centre offers a range of fresh, British-grown Christmas trees including Nordmann and Fraser Firs. They also have delivery services available. Address: Watling Street, Towcester, NN12 6GX.
3. Bosworths Garden Centre - Burton Latimer
Bosworths Garden Centre in Burton Latimer are selling Fraser Firs, traditional Norway spruces, premium Noble Firs and Needle Fast Nordman Firs as well as wreaths and garlands. They also have a Santa's Grotto, Storytime with Santa and Breakfast with Santa. Address: Finedon Road, Kettering, NN15 5QA.
4. Chester House - Wellingborough
Pop by Chester House where you will find some jolly elves from Elf Delivery, who will help you select your Christmas tree and then either help you load it into your car or deliver it to your door in Santa's sleigh. Address: Chester House Estate, Higham Road, Wellingborough, NN8 2DH.