Where you can buy a real Christmas tree in Northamptonshire in 2021

1. Welford Christmas Tree Farm

The Welford Christmas Tree Farm is open seven days a week from 9am to 6pm right up until Christmas Eve. They have around 60,000 trees in the ground as well as reindeer, Santa's Grotto, wreath decorating evenings, a tipi cafe, farm animals, an Elf on the Shelf hunt and activities for children. There is no shortage of things to do for the whole family. Address: Portly Ford Farm, Northampton Road, Welford, NN6 6JF.