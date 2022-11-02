Wellingborough's Glenvale Park residents have their say on what they want on the doorstep

Glenvale Park LLP, the developer behind the new community on the northern edge of Wellingborough, has revealed details on what residents would most like to see on their doorstep.

The developer surveyed dozens of residents, covering topics including the environment, amenities, housing, transport and leisure to see how Glenvale Park can best meet the needs of the town.

The results show community and housing as the top priorities, with community cohesion, spirit, events and meeting areas cited as key areas of improvement.

A survey has been carried out to see what Glenvale Park residents want on their doorstep

Information gained from the survey will be used to inform plans for the 3,000-home neighbourhood, which is already home to more than 100 residents, addressing needs such as affordable housing, jobs, and travel.

Glenvale Park LLP will also use the research to inform how its community engagement initiatives and events can make the most impact.

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “The survey results will have a tangible impact in helping to shape the future direction we take at Glenvale Park, so I’d like to thank everyone who took part.

“Through the engagement, we can ensure we’re concentrating efforts in the key places which matter to residents, in areas which we hope will deliver the biggest impact for communities across Wellingborough and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A site visit to Glenvale Park

Against the survey’s key themes, the community’s top priorities include:

Affordability – Identified as the most urgent housing issue facing the town. The 675 affordable homes at Glenvale Park account for more than 20 per cent of the new homes on the development

Accessibility to green spaces and proximity to amenities - Glenvale Park will incorporate 200 acres of parkland alongside community facilities, which will also include a nursery, retail facilities and a local community hub

Advertisement Hide Ad

More training opportunities for school leavers and career guidance for students –The construction of the development has created 898 jobs and the proposed business park expects to create a further 3,000 jobs, creating a forecasted £1.4 billion economic impact

Environment and sustainability – Improvements to biodiversity, wildlife and habitats were also seen as key. With 200 acres of parkland and 10,000 trees, the development will seek to focus on this area in the coming years as the open space develops

Community priorities following the pandemic – One third of respondents said improving physical and mental well-being was key after the pandemic. Glenvale Park has spent £32.7 million to help fund local schools, highways, sport and healthcare facilities, in addition to sponsoring several sports clubs

Developers on-site at Glenvale Park include Stonewater, Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Keepmoat Homes, Persimmon Homes, ilke Homes and Lagan Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Care provider LNT recently completed its development at Glenvale Park.

Mark said: “For every £1 spent during construction, the development will create more than £2 of social value for the local community, delivering widespread economic, social and environmental benefits.

"An example of this in action will be our £500k community playpark, which addresses resident concerns for more community places.”

And he added: “We hope the action undertaken following the survey will demonstrate our commitment to creating an inclusive, exciting and accessible community in Wellingborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad