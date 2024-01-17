A family-run firm of estate planners covering Northamptonshire and surrounding counties is launching a charity partnership with Serve for 2024.

Wellingborough Wills, which has 66 five-star ratings, will be working with Serve, a charity which supports the elderly and people with disabilities to live independently in their homes.

Dani King, director at Wellingborough Wills outlined the link-up.

She said: “We are proud to be working with Serve, and their supporters, helping them to leave their own donations and legacies to the charity and donating a portion of our fee to make regular contributions too.

Nick Tite with Dani Wills at a recent event

“One of our main objectives is to help our clients to ‘protect the past, secure the future’ and to gain peace of mind that their loved ones will be looked after in the event of their death. We hope this partnership with Serve, which is a fantastic local charity, will enable us to do this even more.”

Fundraising manager at Serve Nick Tite said: “We are delighted to be working with Wellingborough Wills and offering this service to our clients and their families.

“We know the ethos of Wellingborough Wills, which believes passionately that when you work hard, your efforts should be received by your loved ones when the time comes.”

You can contact Wellingborough Wills on 01933 213450 or on 07968 303082, You can also email the team at [email protected].