Wellingborough Wills announces new boost to popular charity SERVE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough Wills, which has 66 five-star ratings, has announced a new drive to help people who use SERVE, a charity which support the elderly and people with disabilities to live independently in their homes.

Dani King, director at Wellingborough Wills, said: “We started working with SERVE earlier this year and have pledged to help the service users of this fantastic local charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “As we move the partnership forward, we will advertise the fact people can leave a gift in their will to SERVE.

Dani King with Nick Tite

“We would also like to donate 20 per cent of our fee to SERVE if the customer comes directly to us from the charity, as well as making a percentage donation to SERVE for every will we write.

“One of our main objectives is to help our clients to ‘protect the past, secure the future’ and to gain peace of mind that their loved ones will be looked after in the event of their death. We hope this partnership with Serve, which is a fantastic local charity, will enable us to do this even more.”

Fundraising manager at Serve Nick Tite said: “We are delighted to be working with Wellingborough Wills and it is heart-warming when local businesses support our community through help and donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the ethos of Wellingborough Wills, which believes passionately that when you work hard, your efforts should be received by your loved ones when the time comes.”

You can contact Wellingborough Wills on 01933 213450 or on 07968 303082, You can also email the team at [email protected]