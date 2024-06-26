Wellingborough vets named second best in UK

By Robert ReddyContributor
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:45 BST
VetHelpDirect.com recently held their 12th Annual BestUKVets Awards and Swanspool Veterinary Clinic in Wellingborough was named not only best in Northamptonshire, but also second overall in the UK.

In a memorable ceremony attended by over 150 veterinary professionals – the BestUKVets Awards winners were announced by VetHelpDirect.com, who celebrated the achievements of dozens of vets across the country.

The awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients and are presented to practices across the UK with the most four and five star online reviews.

Swanspool Veterinary Practice in Wellingborough was named Best In Northamptonshire and Second Overall in UK.

Swanspool Veterinary Clinic Named Best In Northampton

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect.com, explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients. We are delighted for all of the winners having read so many of their wonderful reviews. Local pet owners are very fortunate to have practices like these in their area.”

The annual event, now in its 12th year, comes at a difficult time for the veterinary sector. The recent CMA report highlighted concerns regarding pricing within the veterinary industry and whilst vets are facing increasing pressures these awards show that great local vets are still hugely appreciated by pet owners.

