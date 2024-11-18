Wellingborough opticians in the frame for top industry award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues at an opticians in Wellingborough are raising their glasses to a member of the team for being shortlisted for a prestigious industry accolade.

Emma Robinson, who works at Specsavers Wellingborough, in The Swansgate Shopping Centre, is in the running for the Dispensing Optician of the Year award at this year’s Optician Awards.

The Optician Awards celebrate and reward excellence across a range of categories, with the Dispensing Optician of the Year award recognising a commitment to dispensing excellence and developing skills that set an example to others. Entrants were also judged on their exemplary communications skills and how they excel at providing a level of service that helps to change the lives of customers for the better.

‘I am so proud to be shortlisted for such a prestigious industry accolade, it is such an honour,’ says Emma. ‘I can’t wait to attend the ceremony in London. Whatever happens on the night, it will be lovely to be there to celebrate and raise a glass to my career to date, to everyone who has supported me along the way and to what’s to come in the future. I’m about to start my training to become an optometrist and can’t wait to get started.’

Emma Robinson - nominated for the Dispensing Optician of the Year award

‘This nomination is a testament to Emma and how hard she works,’ explains Specsavers Wellingborough store director, Rikesh Chauhan. ‘Emma is always looking to learn, improve and help others both from a customer and colleague perspective. She will always give up her own time to support the team and help them further their knowledge and skills. Emma is currently supporting three members of the team on their path to qualify as dispensing opticians using her extensive experience to help them as they complete their assignments, revision and practical experience. To help keep them up to date with everything from a dispensing point of view she has even set up a dispensing ‘escape room’ to stretch their skills!’

The Optician Awards has been established for more than 20 years and is the highlight of the year for optical practices, attracting the UK’s most talented opticians, teams and companies. The winners will be announced and presented with trophies at a glittering black-tie dinner and celebration at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on 22 November.

For more information visit http://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/wellingborough pop into store at The Swansgate Shopping Centre, 26 Spring Lane, Wellingborough NN8 1EY or call 01933 228600.