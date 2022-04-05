Wellingborough firm expands with American manufacturing base

Pallite's Pix storage units

A Wellingborough firm is making its mark across the pond after opening a manufacturing base in the United States.

Pallite, who design and make sustainable products for storage, logistics and packaging, has opened its doors to a facility in Milwaukee.

It comes after they expanded to new markets by launching Pix – their range of lightweight storage units made from 100 per cent recyclable honeycomb paper cardboard – at supply chain trade show Modex in Atlanta last month.

The firm’s home is Sinclair Drive on Wellingborough’s Park Farm Industrial Estate.

Iain Hulmes, chief executive officer of the Pallite Group, said: “We all know the impact on the cost of transportation the pandemic has had, and indeed the extended timescales involved in exporting to places such as the US.

"We took the decision that if we were going to have any chance of meeting customer demand, lead times and be competitive we needed to set up a local manufacturing facility.

“Our stand at Modex in Atlanta was a huge success, beyond our expectations.”

Pix units were designed to flex to the ever-changing demands of the modern warehouse and help firms meet sustainability goals.

Mr Hulmes added: “The interest in Pix, our warehouse storage solution was phenomenal.