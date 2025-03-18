Wellingborough fashion store closes its doors at Swansgate Shopping Centre
A high street fashion brand has closed its Wellingborough branch.
Select Fashion has closed its store in the Swansgate Shopping Centre with March 12 being its last day of trading.
The closure comes as it has been widely reported that the UK clothing chain is on the brink of collapse.
While Select Fashion has been a familiar sight on high streets for many years, the Wellingborough shop is one of 35 locations reported to be closing last week.
