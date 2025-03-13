Wellingborough confectionery shop thanks its customers after being 'overwhelmed' with support in first six months

A confectionery shop has thanked its customers for their incredible support since they opened last year.

The Melting Shack opened at Nene Court, just off Wellingborough’s Embankment, just over six months ago.

And the small family confectionery and home business, which started out in their shed before moving to the kitchen and now to their first warehouse, has been blown away by the support and success they have seen since then.

Kirsten from The Melting Shack said: “We have been overwhelmed with how busy the shop has been since we opened in September.

The Melting Shack has had a great first six months since opening last September

"It's just to say a huge thank you to every single person that has visited us and walked through our doors.

"We have been undated with customers and are so grateful.

"We have served over 9,000 customers through our doors since September, what an achievement for us as a small business.”

The Melting Shack sells items including confectionery, snacks, drinks, pick n mix including traditional sweets, freeze dried candy and bath bombs.

And they are looking to add to this with something perfect for when the warmer weather arrives.

Kirsten said: “We offer one of the largest pick n mix sections across England.

"Confectionery items for days and something sweet to unleash that sweet tooth for you all.

"And we have something very exciting joining us which is going to enable us to provide you all with the best ice cream trays for the hot summer days ahead.

"The ice n mix ice cream trays? Unlimited chocolate toppings? What more could you want!”

For more details visit the Melting Shack website.