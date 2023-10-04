Wellingborough company Krohne Ltd opens its doors to schools, businesses and the local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough firm Krohne Ltd opened its doors to schools, businesses and residents on September 28 as part of MAKE UK’s National Manufacturing Day celebrations.

Across the country, British manufacturing companies partnered with the manufacturers’ organisation Make UK to give their local communities a chance to see first-hand the potential careers and jobs on offer in this sector.

The day was open to all students making subject choices to school leavers and more experienced workers looking at the possibilities of a career in manufacturing.

(Left) Krohne Ltd operations manager, Billy Aitchison talking with a group of Year 11 students with Krohne group chief operating officer (COO) Gaëlle Hotellier (back far right)

The day also gave companies a chance to let their whole community understand more about the businesses on their doorstep.

At Krohne Ltd, visitors were welcomed by general manager Edward Jukes and enjoyed various presentations.

To close the presentations, chief operating officer (COO) Gaëlle Hotellier gave a speech that touched many in the audience on the topic of women in engineering and shared her experience in the manufacturing industry at Krohne.

Visitors were then taken around the premises and given a ‘through the keyhole’ tour where visitors experienced an insight into how the range of OPTIMASS Coriolis flowmeters are made.

Krohne Ltd in Wellingborough

One student said: "As a sixth former, I am highly grateful to everyone for the fantastic tour and the fascinating, detailed explanation of how useful some of the further maths knowledge can be used to manufacture and model different industrial related equipment.

"Once again, thank you so much for the wonderful opportunity and looking forward to attending such exquisite programs in the future.”

Krohne Ltd has been part of the Northamptonshire community, manufacturing Coriolis Mass flow meters from its two factories in Wellingborough on Park Farm industrial estate since 1994 where they employ 290 people.

Having recently purchased another premises at Riverside in Northampton, it is a good example of a thriving local business with a global presence.

Operations director Billy Atchinson said: "I want to say a very loud and proud thank you to our many visitors who came into our Wellingborough facility to see first-hand what modern manufacturing looks like and to meet the Krohne team.