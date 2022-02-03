Wellingborough community Post Office to re-open months after it closed

A Post Office service in a Wellingborough community is set to re-open at a pharmacy just months after the branch closed.

Berrymoor Post Office at 5-6 Berrymoor Court closed in November due to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

But now a new Postmaster has been found and it's proposed that the Post Office will re-open at nearby Berrymoor Pharmacy in 2-3 Berrymoor Court.

The opening hours would be Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

A Post Office counter would be alongside the retail counter of the shop.

A Post Office spokesman said: "Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term and the proposed reopening of Berrymoor Road Post Office will enable us to restore a Post Office service to our customers in the local community."

The opportunity to give feedback will close on March 17. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 419226.