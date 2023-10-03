News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough business shortlisted for national awards

A Wellingborough-based business is through to the next round in a prestigious national awards programme for the estate and lettings agent sector.
By Cassia HouseContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Haversley, based in Earls Barton, are experts in the sales of lettings and estate agency businesses and has been shortlisted alongside 16 other companies for ‘Supplier of the Year: Professional Support’ in The 2023 Negotiator Awards.

Established 15 years ago, The Negotiator Awards is the UK's foremost independent awards programme, celebrating excellence within the estate and letting agent industry, as well as recognising the contributions of suppliers and the wider residential property sector.

Tracy Bradley, Owner and Managing Director at Haversley said, “The Negotiator Awards are the most prestigious in the sector, which meant we were up against hundreds of businesses UK-wide. Being announced as finalists for ‘Supplier of the Year: Professional Support’ is a great boost and reaffirms confidence in what we’re offering. As a small team we pride ourselves on providing a personal and tailored service and go the extra mile to support our customers.”

Tracy Bradley, Owner and Managing Director at Haversley Tracy Bradley, Owner and Managing Director at Haversley
The three finalists and winners will be revealed at a grand gala dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on 24th November 2023.

For more information on Haversley visit www.thehaversleygroup.com

