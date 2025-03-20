Wellingborough based Cocoon Corporate marks 20 years with a new website

To celebrate 20 years in business, Northamptonshire corporate gifting company Cocoon Corporate has invested in an all-new website – reporting a surge in traffic, enquiries, and sales in the first month alone.

The new site, designed by fellow Northamptonshire based business, Zinc Digital, went live in March 2025 and is already helping Wellingborough-based Cocoon Corporate grow its global client base.

Louise Cowley, co-owner of Cocoon Corporate, a leading provider of bespoke corporate gifting solutions, said: “In the lead up to Easter we typically source around 4,000 Easter Treats including hampers, eggs and chocolates and thanks to our new website, which is easy to navigate and use, our Easter sales and orders are already up, so we are really excited about the year ahead.

“Our previous website was outdated and lacked flexibility. We wanted a fresh, user-friendly platform, and Zinc Digital delivered exactly that. Our new website is vibrant, modern, easy to navigate, and its launch coincides with one of our peak seasons, Easter. The feedback has already been fantastic, and we’re excited to continue working with Zinc on our SEO strategy. This has proved the perfect birthday present.”

Zinc Digital, whose headquarters are in the village of Little Houghton is also celebrating its 20th birthday this year.

Joe Zielinski, co-owner and director, said: “The digital landscape was very different when both our companies first launched so it is fitting to be celebrating our 20thyears in business by working together on this exciting new project. From the outset, we knew Cocoon Corporate needed a platform that was visually engaging, easy to use, and adaptable to their business needs. Seeing the impact the site has already had is incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to supporting them with their ongoing digital strategy.”

Since going live Cocoon Corporate’s website has seen a 10% uplift in traffic, generating both orders and longer-term bespoke enquiries for Easter as well as for their Staff Rewards Platform.

The new website provides a modern, seamless experience for customers. It is visually engaging, mobile-friendly, and easy to navigate—ensuring that customers can browse and order with ease. The platform also enhances Cocoon Corporate’s ability to showcase its bespoke gifting services and manage online sales more effectively.

Amanda McManus,Co-Owner of Cocoon Corporate, added: “We wanted to work with a fellow Northamptonshire company. Our team live here, we are based here, and we are passionate about supporting local, so the fact that Zinc Digital is based in Northamptonshire was a huge bonus. We get lots of ongoing online support but can also pop in if we want to chat to the team or have any questions and want to chat face to face.”

Zinc Digital has hundreds of clients across Northamptonshire, the UK and further afield and an expanding team committed to launching state of the art websites, creating bespoke software and supporting companies to embrace all things digital to grow and expand.

Rob Bradley, Head of Business Development from Zinc Digital said: “As both our companies are celebrating our 20th anniversaries, this collaboration is particularly special and showcases the strength of local businesses in Northamptonshire and the power of digital transformation in driving success.”