A well-known restauranteur who ran a string of successful establishments in Northamptonshire has called it a day after 27 years in the industry – here’s why.

Tom Hewer, owner of T.H.E Hospitality, announced last month (February) that he is stepping aside from his restaurants and pubs in the county.

Past and present establishments which T.H.E Hospitality has been behind include Frank’s Steakhouse, Frank’s Hamburger House, Bread & Pullet, Magee Street Bakery, John Franklin’s, Basement Bakery, Freemasons Hall, The Artizan, Hibiscus, Common Ground, Orangery, Delapre Abbey, Griffins Head in Mears Ashby, Royal Oak in Walgrave, Eastcote Arms, Whites Kitchen, Wicksteed Park and Delapre Golf Club.

Some of the establishments Tom Hewer has been involved with over the years.

In a Facebook post, Tom said: “Wow, what a journey. After so many years in Northamptonshire hospitality I've decided to step aside from the restaurants and pubs. I've been involved in so many amazing places, with some truly amazing people.

"I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard in creating an amazing company with me, and thank all of the amazing customers who have supported us over the years.

“This decision wasn't made due to a fall in turnover or people not supporting us, it was based on massively increasing costs and inflation on food costs, which I personally believe is down to greed from the big companies.

“Thank you everyone. Tom x.”

Speaking to this newspaper this month (March), Tom expanded on why he made the decision to step aside.

He said: “I made the decision to leave the pubs and restaurants as I have been working in them for so long, I just wanted to have a break and this seemed the right opportunity. I wasn't forced to do it but just felt them time was right. The decision didn't come easy as I've been involved in them for many years.”

He went on to share his thoughts on the future of the hospitality sector.

Tom said: “Some of the food costs doubled in price. I think without some major help from the government it's going to be incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector especially with the next lot of wage increases.”

Tom hinted about his plans for the future.

“I'm currently looking at different opportunities with a catering link but haven't made any formal decisions yet,” he said.

