Well-known Irish bookies set to open new shop in Corby town centre

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:28 BST

Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker BoyleSports is continuing its UK expansion with a new shop in Corby.

BoyleSports will be opening its new branch in Corporation Street, Corby, this weekend.

Established by John Boyle in 1982, BoyleSports has grown to be Ireland’s largest privately owned bookmaker and in addition to an extensive online business, the brand has more than 390 shops across Ireland and the UK.

Between permanent staff and contractors, the new shop has boosted employment in the area with the hiring of six staff, with a further 26 staff employed during the shop construction phase. 

BoyleSports is opening a new shop in Corbyplaceholder image
BoyleSports is opening a new shop in Corby

A spokesman for BoyleSports said: “We are delighted to support the local community and bring our industry leading offers and customer experience to Corby.

"BoyleSports prides itself on supplying customers with an enjoyable and comfortable space and we can’t wait to provide the quality of service and facilities that we have proudly offered in Ireland for years.”

With an action-packed schedule of sport ahead including some key Premier League Christmas fixtures and the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, BoyleSports will celebrate opening its latest shop with a number of special in-store offers on Saturday, December 21.

Customers who make their way to Corporation Street on Saturday will be greeted by the BoyleSports promotion team who will be on hand to welcome customers into the new store with promotions and free bets.

BoyleSports is an international sports betting and gaming company, with operations in Ireland, the UK, South Africa and South America.  

The company currently employs over 2,700 employees across Ireland, the UK, Gibraltar, South Africa and South America. 

