Weldon Post Office re-opens after major refit & with new Postmaster

By Sheila Tapster
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 14:12 BST
Weldon Post Office has re-opened today (4/4) at a newly refurbished store at 4 High Street, Weldon, Corby, NN17 3JJ, with a new owner.

An experienced postmaster has taken over the store, which has undergone a major transformation into a One Stop franchise store with Weldon Post Office.

The refit took approximately two months, and the location of the Post Office counter has moved within the store. The same range of products and services are offered as before.

The new layout has created more space to increase the store’s retail range.

Weldon Post Office inside new One Stop franchise storeWeldon Post Office inside new One Stop franchise store
Weldon Post Office inside new One Stop franchise store

The new opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 8am – 7pm. This provides 66 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office Area Change Manager, said: “This great looking new-look branch has re-opened after major building work which took two months. The new postmaster undertook the work to create a modern shopping experience.”

