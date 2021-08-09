Weetabix workers' strike at Burton Latimer plant off

The Weetabix factory at Burton Latimer

Industrial action which was due to take place at the Weetabix plant in Burton Latimer from this evening has been called off.

Union Usdaw has suspended its planned 24-hour stoppage at the AP4 plant, which produces cereal bars, which was due to start today (Monday, August 9) at 7pm.

Area organiser Ed Leach said: “Following discussions we are now awaiting confirmation of the formal offer from the company.

"Once we are in receipt of this, we will be balloting our members during the course of the week.