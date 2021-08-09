Weetabix workers' strike at Burton Latimer plant off
Action had been due to take place from tonight
Monday, 9th August 2021, 5:00 pm
Industrial action which was due to take place at the Weetabix plant in Burton Latimer from this evening has been called off.
Union Usdaw has suspended its planned 24-hour stoppage at the AP4 plant, which produces cereal bars, which was due to start today (Monday, August 9) at 7pm.
Area organiser Ed Leach said: “Following discussions we are now awaiting confirmation of the formal offer from the company.
"Once we are in receipt of this, we will be balloting our members during the course of the week.
"There will be a further update once the result of the ballot is confirmed."