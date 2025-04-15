Watersheds promotion underpins continued business growth across the East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tim Harrington has been promoted to Director of the Northampton office of corporate finance specialists Watersheds, in recognition of his impact on business growth and support across the region.

Since joining Watersheds in 2018, Tim has become a trusted advisor to a wide range of owner-managed businesses across the East and West Midlands, the M1 corridor, and East Anglia. Tim now leads a growing team based from the Northampton office, providing specialist advice and guidance on buying and selling businesses and raising finance.

Tim has had a transformative impact on businesses throughout the region, guiding clients through complex transactions and strategic growth decisions. His expertise has helped ambitious business owners realise value, unlock growth, and navigate the challenges of change with confidence.

With an in-depth understanding of the regional business landscape, coupled with his hands-on, results-driven approach, Tim, as well as the Watersheds team, has earned a reputation for delivering the best possible outcomes for clients across sectors ranging from technology and engineering to consultancy and manufacturing.

Among the standout deals led by Tim are the sale of The Woodhouse Partnership, a world-leading asset management consultancy, to RSK Group; the sale of engineering and software specialist GRM Consulting to US-based, private equity-backed Solid Solutions; and a strategic acquisition for a leading IT consultancy business. Each of these transactions demonstrates his ability to match local business needs with strategic national and international buyers and investors.

“I’m honoured to have the chance to lead such a talented and driven young team here in Northampton,” said Tim. “I’m looking forward to growing the business and that team, and continuing to provide a second-to-none service to our clients, supporting them through what are ‘once in a lifetime’ transactions.

“It’s a real pleasure to help clients realise the benefits of what has often been a lifetime’s work, grow their business, or acquire their own. Our commitment to working on contingent fees, and so only charging those fees, when we deliver results sets us apart in the marketplace and aligns us completely with our clients’ objectives. I’m looking forward to introducing these unique services to a growing portfolio of clients in the region.”

Prior to joining Watersheds, Tim held senior commercial and financial roles in the energy sector, including three years in Norway as an Economist, as well as roles including Commercial Finance Manager for a FTSE 100 subsidiary.

Sue Green, Managing Director of Watersheds, added: “Tim’s combination of experience in senior roles in industry and acumen in advising businesses across the region and guiding them to meet their goals has resulted in his having a real impact on the development and growth of business in the region. His promotion to Director is recognition of the skills he has, as well as his leadership of the growing team in Northampton.”

Established in 1998, Watersheds is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with offices in Northampton, Swindon, and Crawley. The firm specialises in advising private companies on business sales, acquisitions, and raising finance. Watersheds distinguishes itself through its contingent fee model and has a high success rate underpinned by the experience of its qualified accountant partners.

For more information on Watersheds, visit www.watersheds.ltd.uk