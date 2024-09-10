Walls and Floors unveils largest wall panel showroom in the UK

Walls and Floors, a leading provider of premium wall panel and tiling solutions, is pleased to announce the relocation of its showroom to a new, modern facility. The new showroom which spans 12,000 square feet, is conveniently located in Linnel Way, Kettering, just a short drive from the A14, providing excellent access links for both trade and retail customers.

This state-of-the-art showroom showcases the very best of the Walls and Floors Tile ranges, including several award-winning collections. The tiles are displayed in contemporary room settings, offering customers a realistic view of how the products can enhance their own spaces.

A key feature of the new showroom is the seventy displays of Trepanel® acoustic and waterproof panels, that are exclusive to Walls and Floors. These panels are exhibited in various settings, highlighting their versatility and superior performance.

“We are delighted to relocate to this new, modern showroom, which allows us to better serve our customers with an expanded range of products and an improved shopping experience” said Jeremy Harris, MD at Walls and Floors. “Our aim is to inspire our customers with our award-winning tiles and exclusive panels, presented in a way that showcases their full potential. This new showroom embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence, reflecting the same values that have driven our success since 1987. By continually expanding our product offerings and improving our services, we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Whether you're a homeowner or a trade professional, our goal is to provide the highest quality products and a seamless shopping experience.”

The showroom is designed with customer convenience in mind, featuring a dedicated kids’ area to keep children entertained, as well as a complimentary coffee machine for a more enjoyable shopping experience.

Additionally, the showroom offers a comprehensive range of tools and accessories to meet the needs of both retail and trade customers, ensuring that everyone from DIY enthusiasts to professional tradespeople can find the products they need.