Vogue wins at Stars of Social Care Awards

Northamptonshire supported living provider wins national award for going over and above

Vogue Future Living has been honoured with the prestigious Above & Beyond Team Award at this year’s Stars of Social Care Awards, held at the luxurious Marriott Regents Park in London. The event, hosted by television personality Josie Gibson, celebrated outstanding contributions in the care sector across the UK.

The judges praised the Vogue team as:

“An incredible team in Northampton... Their amazing dedication, compassion, and commitment to creating not just a care service—but a true community and family. Supporting individuals with diverse needs, they go above and beyond daily to ensure each person lives their best life. Their positivity, passion, and person-centred approach make a lasting impact, transforming lives through love, inclusion, and support. They are truly deserving of recognition for the difference they make every single day.”

Sam, Zoe and Kath receiving the award from Josie

This national recognition highlights the exceptional efforts of the family-run organisation, which has grown significantly over the past year. Vogue Future Living is now recognised as one of the largest and most respected care providers in Northamptonshire, offering not only top-tier support services but also some of the best independent living accommodation in the region.

Vogue’s ethos of “nothing is too much trouble” is evident in everything they do—from their innovative housing developments to their personalised, compassionate approach to care.

The entire Vogue team expressed gratitude for the award, dedicating it to the individuals they support and the families who trust them to make a real difference.

Congratulations to the whole Vogue Future Living family—you truly are going above and beyond.