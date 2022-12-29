A developer is promising to bring more than £1.5 million investment to help improve local infrastructure and services in Oundle as it builds 126 new houses in the town.

Vistry Group is building 126 new homes at its Cotterstock Meadows location, including 74 homes for private sale and 52 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Vistry is to contribute £1.3 millon towards education provision, £130,000 to public transport, £86,000 for cycle paths, £49,200 for local healthcare and £29,000 to libraries.

Hollie Courten, Tom Dobson and Hannah Dorner representing Vistry East Midlands at the launch of Cotterstock Meadows in Oundle, from Vistry’s nearby Judith Gardens development in Sawtry

Vistry, which incorporates Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships, is building the homes at Cotterstock Meadows under the Bovis Homes brand.

Fraser Hopes, managing director of Vistry East Midlands, said: “This is a significant investment of more than £1.5 million which clearly demonstrates Vistry’s commitment to Oundle and the surrounding area.

“Apart from delivering 74 much-needed private homes, the development will provide 52 affordable homes for local people who cannot afford to buy their own property.

"These low-cost rent and shared ownership properties will allow people in the local community to secure a new home in the town and remain close to their all-important networks of family and friends.

A computer-generated image of the Bovis Homes properties at Vistry’s Cotterstock Meadows location in Oundle

“Moreover, during the construction life of the development, the work will create 125 full-time jobs in the building industry, many of which will be filled by the local workforce.”

The development will also provide public open space, a children’s play area and allotments.

Fraser said: “The lion’s share of the investment we are providing will be channelled into the improvement of early years, primary and secondary education in the town.

“Meanwhile, the cycle path contribution of more than £80,000 will help provide a cycle path from New Road, along Occupation Road, to the south-east corner of the development, and the £130,000 public transport payment will go towards either an off-peak fixed route minibus service or a demand-responsive service in the town for five years.”

There is currently a choice of three, four and five-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Cotterstock Meadows, with prices starting at £357,500.

