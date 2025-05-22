Video and pictures: Well-known holiday park near Northampton closes down for good after 64 years

Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park has officially closed due to ‘danger to life’ flood risks at the site, which was given planning permission in 1961, according to historical planning papers.

The park – a smaller park to its sister site at Billing Aquadrome, with both sitting on the banks of the River Nene – was home to 60 caravans, which have now all been moved off following a huge operation that started at the beginning of last month (April).

Owners Meadow Bay Villages (MBV) confirmed to the Chronicle & Echo in March that it had no choice but to close the site after commissioning an independent specialist report to assess the future viability of Cogenhoe Mill. The report concluded that closure was the only realistic option, despite extensive recent expenditure by MBV to rectify flood damage.

Caravan owners were informed of the report’s conclusions and were offered free relocation to MBV's larger site Billing Aquadrome or any suitable site within a 50-mile radius, at no cost.

Both Cogenhoe Mill and Billing Aquadrome flooded significantly four times during 2024, prompting mass evacuations and repeated ‘threat to life’ warnings issued by the Environment Agency.

MBV purchased Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill in early 2024, bringing the business out of administration and back to life with a bold vision and millions of pounds worth of investment.

Geoffrey Smith, Chief Executive of Meadow Bay Villages (MBV), said: “All caravans at Cogenhoe Mill have now been successfully relocated, either to Billing Aquadrome or other suitable sites, marking the official closure of the park.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the holiday homeowners who have worked with us throughout this transition, and we also extend our sincere thanks to our team, contractors, the local authority, and Northamptonshire Police for their support and cooperation.

“While there is understandable sadness at the closure of Cogenhoe Mill, this decision has been made in the interests of safety, following repeated and significant flooding events in recent years.

“Some final works, including the removal of sheds and decking, will be completed shortly. We remain committed to maintaining the marina area for continued use and enjoyment.

“Thanks to the substantial investment Meadow Bay Villages has made at Billing Aquadrome, we’ve seen a remarkable transformation of the site. The relocation of caravans from Cogenhoe Mill offers more holiday homeowners the chance to be part of a thriving, revitalised community with improved facilities and a brighter future.”

Meanwhile, major changes are also planned for Billing Aquadrome. MBV has partnered with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to redevelop the site, including improved flood defences and transforming part of the park into a “high-quality” tourist destination. A small section of Billing will be redeveloped to allow caravans which are already being utilised for residential purposes to be used under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the council.

1 . Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park closes down permanently All 60 caravans at Cogenhoe Mill have now been successfully relocated, either to Billing Aquadrome or other suitable sites, marking the official closure of the park. Credit: Richard Durham Photo: Richard Durham Photo Sales

2 . Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park closes down permanently All 60 caravans at Cogenhoe Mill have now been successfully relocated, either to Billing Aquadrome or other suitable sites, marking the official closure of the park. Photo: Richard Durham Photo Sales

3 . Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park closes permanently All 60 caravans at Cogenhoe Mill have now been successfully relocated, either to Billing Aquadrome or other suitable sites, marking the official closure of the park. Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park closes permanently All 60 caravans at Cogenhoe Mill have now been successfully relocated, either to Billing Aquadrome or other suitable sites, marking the official closure of the park. Photo: - Photo Sales