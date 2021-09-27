Up to 300 jobs could be created at Desborough packaging company

The firm is hoping to double its current 300-strong workforce over the next decade if it gets planning permission

By Red Williams
Monday, 27th September 2021, 3:23 pm
VPK, which used to be Rigid Containers, is setting out to build new warehouses and industrial units on land by its base off Harborough Road in a new £10 million blueprint.

Up to 300 jobs could be created in the next 10 years at a thriving Desborough packaging company.

The flourishing firm is hoping to double its current 300-strong workforce over the next decade if it gets the planning go-ahead from North Northamptonshire Council.

Bosses at VPK are unveiling their bold expansion scheme amid rocketing demand for packaging during the Covid pandemic as online shopping has soared.