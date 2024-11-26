Unlock Your Brand’s Potential with Daedalus: Northamptonshire’s new agency offers free brand audits
Founded by creative duo Natalie Snee and Jack Castro, the agency helps clients stand out with professional, impactful branding and design. They offer a complimentary brand audit via their website, designed to identify what’s working well and areas that could be improved, helping businesses unlock their full potential.
Daedalus provides a broad range of services, including branding, graphic design, and the creation of engaging learning materials. With a strong focus on supporting SMEs and training providers, the co-founders are dedicated to making communications and course materials more effective and accessible through thoughtful design.
Natalie Snee, who has over 20 years of design experience, explained: “Education has the power to change lives, and we’re passionate about creating designs that not only look great but also enhance the learning experience.”
Jack Castro added: “Our goal is to make branding and design as stress-free as possible for businesses and educators, delivering solutions that are both innovative and practical.”
The agency’s mission is shaped by the co-founders’ personal journey. In 2017, just a month after Natalie left her job to launch the business, their five-year-old son was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Over the next 18 months, Natalie lived in hospital by his side through six life-saving operations, while Jack managed work and cared for their three-year-old. This challenging chapter only strengthened their resolve to build a meaningful legacy for their family and create a business driven by passion and resilience.
Already working with a variety of SMEs, Daedalus is positioning itself as a trusted partner for growing businesses. From rebranding and tailored graphics to developing e-books and training collateral, the agency’s expertise ensures clients’ messaging is clear, cohesive, and impactful.
To learn more about Daedalus Design and Media, its services, or to book a complimentary brand audit, visit daedalus-it.co.uk or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.