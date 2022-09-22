Unlikely partners join forces in Northamptonshire to serve people and planet

Community garden in Moulton, Sol Haven farm, and ©SDG Assessment App have signed a memorandum of understanding with Automedi to host and monitor the impact of new facilities to convert commercial plastic waste into products, parts and accessories locally. Creating jobs and opportunities for new business, education and training.

The award-winning trio met at several events online and in real-life and were quick to explore opportunities to work together.

“The synergy was clear from the outset,” explains Ethar Alali, founder of Automedi. “We are all committed to the 17 SDGs. The sustainable development goals popularised by the United Nations. Most organisations tend to focus on the bits they like or are good at but like us, SDG Assessment have a commitment to analyse all 17, which is a great fit for our needs”

SolHaven

SolHaven farm is an award-winning permaculture community, that practises many group therapies and helps deliver social prescribing to the local NHS Trust. With their very own award-winning vegan Chef, SolHaven’s retreat has been very popular with visitors and tourists alike.

Samuel Yisrael, founder of SolHaven, is excited to be working with the consortium.

“We are beyond delighted to be able to offer vulnerable and homeless individuals a safe working environment to learn, grow, and reach their full potential while also tackling climate change by recycling plastic. By working in partnership we are bringing all our passions and expertise together to offer an opportunity we truly believe, and hope will help many people.”

By using local facilities, Automedi is hoping to expand its benefit across the country. By collaborating with partners that share their vision and work collaboratively. One of the key Sustainability goals.

“Partnership for the Goals is the 17th Sustainable Development Goal. We believe that cooperation makes business sustainable” explains Sian Young, CEO Centre for Sustainable Action.