University of Northampton plays its part in powering local businesses with innovation events

Forthcoming Fuelling Innovation activities - from UON and county partners - for businesses will cover funding and investor readiness.

University of Northampton (UON) continues to energise the local business landscape with its dynamic Fuelling Innovation campaign, returning this month and October with a fresh series of events designed to unlock growth potential across Northamptonshire.

Fuelling Innovation is a collaborative initiative between UON and key partners in the Northamptonshire Innovation Ecosystem, including Innovate UK, Silverstone Technology Cluster, FSB and South Midlands Growth Hub. Together, they aim to equip businesses with the tools, knowledge, and connections needed to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

As a major contributor to the regional economy, UON delivers exceptional value. Research shows that for every £1 spent running the University, £4 is returned to the economy. In 2023/24 alone, UON generated £823 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) for the UK and supported over 10,600 jobs.

The Fuelling Innovation programme offers a rich mix of workshops, networking opportunities, and expert-led sessions focused on funding access, investor readiness, and strategic innovation. Businesses will also learn how to harness academic expertise and graduate talent through Knowledge Transfer Partnerships.

Upcoming events

Business Networking at The Farm. Wednesday 17 September, 8:45am – 11am. Partner – FSB. Mini Meadows Farm, Welford – please use this booking link.

Alternative Funding for the Midlands – Part 2. Tuesday 23 September, 12pm – 1pm. Partner – British Business Bank. Online – please use this booking link.

Market Research Resources: Practical Workshop for Northamptonshire Businesses. Monday 6 October, 9:30am – 1:30pm. Partner – FSB. Discover Room, Northampton Central Library – please use this booking link.

Business Finance Week. Tuesday 7 October, 8am – 11am. Partner – British Business Bank. Waterside Campus – please use this booking link.

Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network: Innovation in the Tourism Sector. Tuesday 7 October, 9:30am – 11:30am. Partner – Northamptonshire Surprise. Waterside Campus – please use this booking link.

Helen Miller, Head of Knowledge Exchange and Enterprise at UON, said: “The lifeblood of our county is its businesses and the visionary people behind them. Our mission, alongside our Innovation Ecosystem partners, is to ensure they have access to the best advice, development opportunities, and professional support.

“Fuelling Innovation is a bold and far-reaching campaign designed to empower business leaders, whether they’re launching a start-up or scaling an established enterprise. We’re excited to connect with you over the coming weeks.”

The campaign also features a podcast series where local business leaders share their innovation journeys, from embracing new technologies and sustainable practices to navigating funding and growth.

To explore and access resources, visit UON’s Fuelling Innovation webpage.