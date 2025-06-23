Under 30: Meet the women behind CJS Events, Northamptonshire’s go-to events management company

CJS Event Solutions.

Starting as placement students at CJS Events, we had big ideas, energy, and a love for bringing people together. Fast forward a few years, and we’re proud to be running an exciting events management company specialising in Policing conferences and corporate events - with lots more ideas in the pipeline.

We’re Atlanta and Charlotte, co-directors of CJS Events. Our mission is simple: create standout experiences that feel fresh, fun, and unique. From corporate events and conferences to brand activations, we’re here to make moments that matter - and to do it with personality, precision, and purpose.

We’re not your typical events agency. We’re hands-on, detail-obsessed, and genuinely care about the people we work with. We bring creativity and calm to everything we touch.

“It’s more than just events - it’s about building connections, keeping the clients wants and needs at the core whilst adding our own touch of creativity, and bringing new energy into every project,” says Atlanta.

2025 is looking like an exciting year for us. We’ve got some incredible projects in the pipeline, new partnerships brewing, and big plans to grow the CJS brand while keeping things real and rooted in community.

“Running a business in your twenties definitely comes with its challenges, but it’s also the most rewarding thing we’ve ever done,” adds Charlotte. “We want other young women to know they can absolutely build something amazing.”

So if you’re looking for a team that gets it - that can take your vision, add a spark of creativity, and make the whole thing happen without the stress - we’re your people.