Ultrafast internet arrives in Northampton as the five-star-rated provider Lit Fibre expands its network

Northampton residents can now switch to Lit Fibre, one of the UK’s most trusted and reliable full-fibre internet providers, to stay better connected than ever before.

The five-star rated firm is on a mission to help people get access to the best possible internet.

Guided by its promise, 'Internet done properly,' Lit Fibre is dedicated to putting customers first, delivering ultrafast speeds, unmatched reliability, and highly responsive, expert customer support.

Lit Fibre delivers ultrafast speeds of up to 1Gbps on its state-of-the-art full-fibre network, designed for an internet experience that’s both fast and flexible.

With speeds over 12 times faster than the national average, no mid-contract price increases, and a five-star Trustpilot rating, Lit Fibre ensures a seamless digital experience perfect for streaming, gaming, and remote work, meeting the demands of today’s connected lifestyles.

Tom Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Lit Fibre, said: “We’re excited to bring Lit Fibre to Northampton, helping residents and communities stay better connected. Everyone deserves ultrafast internet, and we’re committed to making it happen here.

“Our mission is to transform connectivity in places that may have had to suffer slow internet with poor customer support in the past, making everyday online experiences much smoother, much faster, and frustration-free.”