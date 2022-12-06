UK's longest established renewable energy company based in Corby wins Planet Saver Award

Managing Director Adrian Dennis (middle left) and Sales Director Stuart James (middle right) presented with the national Planet Saver Award at the London Stock Exchange.

Over the past 12 months they have strived to implement and extend the benefits of renewable energy in various ways. This has included creating sustainable lighting for rural bus shelters on the Isle of Man to improve the safety and efficiency of travel, retail totem lighting for large scale industrial companies, and off-grid street lighting through both solar and wind energy, allowing them to create renewable energy alternatives for companies of all kinds.

2022 will also see the launch of their very own UK-manufactured EV charger, growing their diverse portfolio of renewable energy products and offering electric vehicle owners a reliable car charger from a brand they can trust.

As a company they invest in being as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible from the start of the process all the way through to the end, in order to make sure they are protecting the environment in all aspects of business operations. For example, all their brown boxes, air bags, strapping seals and even tape are all fully recyclable.

All their company vehicles have been moved to plug in hybrids and full electric, which are charged using 100% renewable energy from their factories PV system. Impressively, their PV generates enough energy to power nearly 50% of their business and charge all company vehicles throughout the year, and their battery storage system allows batteries onsite to store unused PV generation and use it at times where grid power would normally be used.

Their office and factory lights are now also sourced from highly efficient LED lighting, and all excess metal and material from their onsite factory are sent back to recycling plants, as well as paper in the office being shredded down and recycled.

Even their toilet paper is sourced from the world’s first and only carbon negative toilet paper company, made from 100% sustainable Bamboo pulp, allowing them to play their part in combatting deforestation.

