UK’s largest privately-owned contract hire and fleet management specialist has teamed up with SERVE
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company, which combines Grosvenor Leasing, Interactive Fleet Management, York Ward and Rowlatt in Wellingborough and Croyland Car Megastore in Rushden, has linked up with the charity, which helps the elderly and those with disabilities to live independent lives.
The company donated £2,000 towards the charity’s appeal for a mini bus and has been providing voluntary drivers to take people to and from medical appointments.
Grosvenor Group CEO Nick Hughes said: “As a business, we have always been based in Northamptonshire, since opening our doors more than four decades ago in 1981.
“We are therefore very passionate about supporting our local community and the charities that help the people across the county, and we are delighted to be working with SERVE, which is doing such fabulous work.”
SERVE CEO Tony Gibbs said: “We welcome the initiative shown by Grosvenor Group and their CEO Nick Hughes, who recognise the benefits of working with a community based charity, and will always work hard to ensure a win/win for both organisations during these and any future collaborations.”
SERVE fundraising manager Nick Tite said: “We cannot thank Nick Hughes and his team enough for their donation and for giving up their valuable time to help our service users.
“I am keen to develop these partnerships across our communities and I am looking forward to working with Nick and his team over the coming months.”
If you would like to know about opportunities with SERVE, contact Nick on 07738 190756 or [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.